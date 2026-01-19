<p>The Israel Army announced that it carried out several strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon on Monday, reports news agency <em>AFP. </em></p><p>This comes after Lebanon announced it has made progress in disarming the militia.</p><p>The Paris-based agency reported that Israel continued to launch regular strikes in the area even after a ceasefire was agreed with Hezbollah in November 2024.</p> .Israel says it intercepted 'false target' after drone alert near Lebanon border.<p>"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck terror infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon... used by Hezbollah to conduct drills and training for terrorists" to attack Israeli forces and civilians, the military said in a statement.</p>.<p>It did not specify the exact locations, but Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series of Israeli strikes" on at least five villages -- Ansar, Zarariyeh, Kfar Melki, Nahr al-Shita and Buslaya.</p>