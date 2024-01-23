JOIN US
Home
india maharashtra

Boat overturns in river in Gadchiroli district; woman drowns, 5 others missing

The incident took place near Ganpur village at around 11 am when the women were on way to the adjoining Chandrapur district, they said.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 12:46 IST

Gadchiroli: A woman drowned and five others were missing after a boat carrying them overturned in the Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Ganpur village at around 11 am when the women were on way to the adjoining Chandrapur district, they said.

The boat capsized in the river amid heavy winds, said the police.

The body of a woman was recovered and a search was underway for five other boat occupants, all women, who are missing, they added.

(Published 23 January 2024, 12:46 IST)
