Body of man found in creek in Thane district

Locals spotted the body in the Reti Bunder creek in the Mumbra area around 8 am and alerted the police.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 08:20 IST
Thane: The body of a man, aged 40-45 years, was found in a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday, an official said.

Locals spotted the body in the Reti Bunder creek in the Mumbra area around 8 am and alerted the police.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body, said their rescuers fished out the body from the creek and it was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, said an official from the Mumbra police station.

Published 24 May 2024, 08:20 IST
