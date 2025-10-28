<p>Social media giant Meta launched on Monday posts that are automatically archived 24 hours after being uploaded, dubbed "ghost posts," on its Threads app, mimicking a popular feature available on its other platforms.</p><p>The feature is aimed at boosting usage, expanding options for users to share posts on the app, similar to the widely used "stories" employed across Meta's Instagram and Facebook.</p>.Meta brings anti-fraud features to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.<p>Any replies to ghost posts will be sent to users' messaging inboxes, not allowing other users to see who has liked and replied.</p><p>"You can share unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish," Meta said.</p><p>Users can create this type of post by toggling the ghost icon in the post creation menu, and the posts will appear as a grayed-out dotted chat bubble in their feed to distinguish them from regular posts.</p><p>Threads was launched in 2023 as a competitor to Elon Musk's X. As of August, Threads had 400 million active users. </p>