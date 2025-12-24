Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bombay HC stays action by 3 banks against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications; says RBI directions violated

The action was based on a forensic audit report prepared by an external auditor, BDO LLP, noted Justice Milind Jadhav.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBombay High CourtAnil AmbaniReliance Communications

Follow us on :

Follow Us