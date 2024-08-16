BJP MP Narayan Rane summoned by Bombay High Court after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader challenges Lok Sabha win

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued summons to BJP MP Narayan Rane in an election petition by Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) candidate Vinayak Raut, challenging Rane's win to the Lok Sabha from the Sindhudurg constituency.

Raut, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra has sought repolling alleging that BJP’s Narayan Rane, who won the polls, used corrupt and illegal means.



Rane, then a union minister, defeated Raut, a two-time sitting MP, who is considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

(With DHNS inputs)

