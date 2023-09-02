Buddhist monk-turned-gym trainer: Bangladeshi man lands in ATS net for illegal stay, running passport racket

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested a Bangladeshi man in Nagpur, where he was found residing illegally for more than a decade - initially as a Buddhist monk and then as a gym trainer - and also operating a racket to help people from his country obtain Indian passport fraudulently, an official said. The 40-year-old accused, Palash Bipan Baruva, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday, police said.