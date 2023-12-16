Bureaucrat's son accused of trying to mow down girlfriend with car in Thane; victim injured

A 26-year-old woman was seriously injured after her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car near a hotel in Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

"The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.