<p>Mumbai: Police have registered a case against nearly 10 unidentified Maratha quota protesters for allegedly assaulting a passenger and vandalising a BEST bus at a depot in Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Protesters gathered for the Maratha quota agitation here allegedly manhandled a passenger and vandalised the bus at Juhu depot on Sunday evening over the issue of sharing a seat, they said.</p>.Maratha stir: Bombay HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm.<p>A scuffle broke out between protesters and some passengers when the bus leased from a private operator was parked at the Juhu depot and the crew was away at around 7.15 pm on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said on Monday.</p>.<p>Protesters allegedly boarded the bus, assaulted a passenger and broke a window before the crew reached the scene and tried to pacify them, according to police and BEST officials.</p>.<p>In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, a few protesters wearing saffron caps and scarves and a few passengers can be seen hitting and punching each other.</p>.<p>The bus crew alerted the police, but both the protesters and the passengers fled before the police arrived at the scene, according to the BEST spokesperson.</p>.<p>Taking cognisance of the incident, the Juhu police on Monday registered a case against 10 to 12 unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rioting, assault and damaging public property, an official said. </p>