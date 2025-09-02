Menu
Homeindiamaharashtra

Case against Maratha quota protesters for assaulting passenger, vandalising BEST bus

Protesters gathered for the Maratha quota agitation here allegedly manhandled a passenger and vandalised the bus at Juhu depot on Sunday evening over the issue of sharing a seat, they said.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 09:30 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 09:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaratha quota

