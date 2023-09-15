Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Case registered against 20-year-old man for abetting suicide of 16-year old girl

A case was registered against accused Bala, alias Nikesh Gayar under Indian Penal Code section 306 by the girls father.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 05:54 IST

Follow Us

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for troubling a 16-year old girl and driving her to die by suicide, an official said on Friday.

The station house officer of Panvel taluka police station said the case was registered against accused Bala, alias Nikesh Gayar, under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide) on Wednesday following a complaint by the girl’s father.

Citing the complaint, the official said that the victim was apparently in love with Gayar. However, he would fight with her and trouble her which drove the girl to end her life in July, the official said.

The police did not elaborate on the delay between the girl’s death and the registration of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 September 2023, 05:54 IST)
India NewsCrimeNavi MumbaiMaharastra

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT