CBI arrests official for demanding, accepting bribe of Rs 3 lakhs from Mumbai-based private company

<p>Mumbai: In a major swoop, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Pune-based Assistant Registrar of Companies & Inspector (AROC) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakhs from the Director of a Mumbai-based private company.</p><p>The accused was identified as Ajay Pawar, and 2016-batch officer of the Indian Corporate Law Service.</p><p>He has been remanded to CBI’s custody till Saturday.</p>.Trio including woman stabs man to death at crowded place in Maharashtra's Latur.<p>According to the CBI, the accused demanded a bribe in a matter pertaining to an inquiry initiated by ROC, Pune office against the said Mumbai based private company.</p><p>Pawar allegedly threatened them with heavy penalty and prosecution if the demands were not met, according to the investigations. </p><p>He asked for a bribe of Rs 30 lakh which was reduced to Rs 5 lakh. Due to repeated demands of bribes by the accused, the complainant's company was allegedly forced to pay Rs 3 lakh. Later, after negotiation, the accused increased the demand for bribe to Rs six lakh and demanded the remaining bribe amount of Rs 3 lakh. He was caught while accepting Rs 3 lakh.</p>