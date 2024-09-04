Centre For Sight expands footprints marked by latest collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai: Leading nationwide ophthalmology network Centre For Sight, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and trusted medical expertise, has announced a strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital, a distinguished eye care provider with a legacy of over three decades.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Centre For Sight’s expansion strategy, enhancing its presence in Maharashtra to as many as 9 centres, according to a press statement.

Presently, Centre For Sight serves over a million patients annually, with 82 centres spread across 40 cities in 15 states of India with over 350 expert doctors and approximately 2700 professional staff onboard collectively.

Dr. Suhas Haldipurkar, the Medical Director at Laxmi Eye Hospital and one of the pioneers of Phaco technique, said, "We are proud to join hands with Centre For Sight, an institution that shares our dedication to clinical excellence. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy and provide patients with the best possible service in eye care.”