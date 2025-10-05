Menu
Centre to extend relief to Maharashtra farmers affected by massive floods

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar met Shah and explained to the Home Minister about the damage to Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 10:16 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 10:16 IST
