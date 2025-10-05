Centre to extend relief to Maharashtra farmers affected by massive floods

<p>Mumbai: The Centre will extend relief to the farmers of Maharashtra, who have been affected by massive floods affecting most of the agrarian belts. </p><p>The assurance came from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. </p><p>Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar met Shah and explained to the Home Minister about the damage to Maharashtra.</p><p>Standing crops and agriculture fields spread over 60 lakh hectares were damaged in the floods.</p><p>"The Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, will extend all possible assistance to farmers in Maharashtra who have suffered losses due to heavy rains,” Shah said on Sunday while addressing a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district.</p>.BJP govt ended 'kharchi-parchi' system prevailing in Haryana earlier: Amit Shah.<p>"I had a detailed meeting with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Ministers. On behalf of the Prime Minister, I assured them that once a detailed report is submitted to us, PM Modi will not delay extending any help to Maharashtra's farmers," Shah said, adding that the State has been asked to submit a detailed report.</p><p>According to him, the Centre has already released Rs 3,132 crore from the previous year's assistance, including Rs 1,631 crore in April this year. The Maharashtra government has also provided Rs 2,215 crore as relief, benefiting more than 31 lakh farmers, Shah said.</p><p>"The Maharashtra government has provided Rs 10,000 cash assistance and 35 kg of foodgrains to each flood-affected family. Loan recovery has been suspended, e-KYC norms relaxed for one time, and relief has been given in revenue tax and school fees," he said about the immediate relief measures extended by the State government. </p>