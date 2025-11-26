Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Charges framed against five persons in Salman Khan residence firing case

Judge Mahesh Jadhav framed charges against Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Sardar Choudhari and Harpal Singh after they pleaded not guilty.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsSalman KhanMumbaiMaharashtraCrimecriminal chargesMCOCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us