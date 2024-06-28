'Chhagan Bhujbal fomenting communal tension': Manoj Jarange urges Maharashtra CM to rein OBC leader in

Jarange also claimed that the police were harassing the Maratha youths and also accusing them of being involved in the stone-pelting incident.

"The police are harassing the Maratha youths and blaming them for the stone-pelting. This injustice must stop," he said.

He warned the government that the Maratha community would not remain quiet if such "targeted harassment" continued.

Jarange claimed that on earlier occasions as well, Bhujbal had tried to disrupt peace in his Antarwali Sarati village, but his efforts were foiled.

"Bhujbal incited people and created a communal rift, but we foiled his plan," he asserted.

OBC activists Hake and Waghmare's fast was a government-sponsored protest, Jarange said, adding that Bhujbal himself accepted that both were their activists.