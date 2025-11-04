<p>Raigad: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at Ulwe in Raigad district has moved a step closer towards starting commercial operations with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) formally taking over the security in the second international airport in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the NMIA on 8 October, the second airport in the MMR after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.</p>.India commissions first homegrown drive-through cargo scanner at JNCH Raigad.<p>Before deployment, CISF teams carried out a detailed security sweep of the airport premises.</p><p>The induction ceremony was held in the presence of Capt BVJK Sharma, CEO, NMIA, and Praveer Ranjan, Director General, CISF.</p><p>The event also featured a mock drill by CISF personnel and K9 Units, showcasing preparedness and coordination in managing critical on-ground situations.</p><p>With the induction of NMIA, the CISF is now providing security cover to 71 airports across the country under its specialized Aviation Security Group (ASG).</p><p>The CISF will provide comprehensive security cover for the entire airport and its associated facilities.An initial strength of 900 personnel has been deployed against a sanctioned strength of 1,840, which will be increased progressively in line with the airport’s growth in passenger and cargo operations.</p><p>Security arrangements will be implemented in accordance with the latest Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines, covering both core and non-core functions of airport security. </p><p>CISF personnel will be responsible for access control, pre-embarkation security checks, perimeter and airside security, cargo security, and specialized units such as Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and K9 Units.</p><p>In close coordination with the local police and other agencies, CISF will ensure effective city-side management and conduct regular contingency drills to maintain the highest level of preparedness.</p><p>CISF personnel, already trained in airport security, have undergone pre-induction familiarization with NMIA’s facilities. </p>