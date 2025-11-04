<p>Guwahati: Four suspected cadres belonging to a Kuki armed group died during an encounter with a joint team of security forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>'s Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning. </p><p>Security sources said the incident took place at Khanpi village, where the team comprising personnel of both the Army and the Assam Rifles came under attack during a combing operation. </p><p>Khanpi is situated 80 km west of the Churachandpur district headquarters. </p><p>The slain cadres are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an armed group not part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. </p>.Manipur govt faces wrath for demolition of historic Shillong structure linked to 1949 merger agreement .<p>"This operation follows recent atrocities by the UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region," said a statement issued by the Army and the Assam Rifles.</p><p>Several Kuki armed groups are part of the SoO, and their cadres and leaders have been lodged in designated camps for years. </p><p>Sources said the operation was still underway, and the process was on for the identification of the cadres. </p>