<p>Chennai: Senior leader K Ponmudy, who was removed as deputy general secretary in April for comparing Hindu Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols to sexual positions, was on Tuesday reappointed to the post. </p><p>Information and Tamil Development Minister M P Saminathan was also appointed as a deputy general secretary, taking the number of people occupying the post to seven. Others occupying the post are Kanimozhi, A Raja, Tiruchi Siva, I Periyasamy, and Anthiyur P Selvaraj. </p><p>In a statement, Stalin said Ponmudy, one of the senior leaders who was also sacked from the Cabinet after the controversy, and Saminathan will hold the posts. </p><p>Ponmudy fell out of the good books of the top brass after his speech at an event on April 6 stoked a major controversy by comparing Hindu Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols to sexual positions. He was immediately sacked as a deputy general secretary of the DMK and later from the cabinet. </p><p>In another statement, general secretary Durai Murugan appointed L Padmanabhan and K Eswarasamy as in-charges for Tiruppur (east) and Tiruppur (south) districts. </p><p>He also announced bifurcation of Vellore into Vellore (South) and Vellore (North) by appointing A P Nandakumar and D M Kathir Anand as in-charges. </p><p>The changes come ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.</p>