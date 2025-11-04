Menu
DMK reinstates controversial leader Ponmudy as deputy general secretary, Saminathan elevated to same post

Ponmudy fell out of good books after his speech stoked a major controversy by comparing Hindu Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols to sexual positions.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 12:54 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 12:54 IST
