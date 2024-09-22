CJI to lay foundation of new Bombay High Court complex

Other Justices of the Supreme Court -- Justice B R Gavai, Justice A S Oka, Justice Dipankar Datta, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Prasanna B Varale -- who have adorned the Bombay High Court, along with Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court would also attend the ceremony.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would also be present.

The Bombay High Court, founded on August 16, 1862, is currently located at Flora Fountain, in a majestic building that the court has occupied since November 1878.

Seven years in the making when it was built, the high court building was originally designed for 10 judges in six court rooms, and seven judges occupied it.

The Bombay High Court is in need of better infrastructure that is commensurate with the new era.

The new court building is expected to be an architectural signature in the landscape of Mumbai.