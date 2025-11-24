<p>Palghar: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at a residential school for tribal students in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Palghar district on Monday, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred at a school in Man village near Vikramgarh around 11.45 am, an official said.</p>.Pune police bust illegal arms units in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, weapons seized.<p>The boy, a Class 8 student, was found hanging with a nylon rope around his neck in his room during prayer time at the institution, he said.</p><p>The official said that the body was sent for a post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered.</p><p>As per preliminary information, the teen had lost his father a few years ago and was in the care of his maternal uncle, he said, adding that a probe is underway to determine the exact reason for the extreme step.</p>