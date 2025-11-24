Menu
Class 8 student dies by suicide at residential school in Palghar

The incident occurred at a school in Man village near Vikramgarh around 11.45 am, an official said.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 15:24 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 15:24 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSuicidePalghar

