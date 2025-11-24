<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Amagi Media Labs Limited has received SEBI's nod to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO), which will be a mix of Rs 1,020 crore fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3.41 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).<br><br>Amagi proposes to utilise Rs 667 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, and the remaining amount towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.<br><br>As part of the OFS, the Investor Selling Shareholders - PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd., Accel Growth VI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd., Trudy Holdings, AVP I Fund, and certain Individual Selling Shareholders will be offloading shares, an update with the capital markets regulator showed on Monday.<br><br>The company, which filed its draft papers with SEBI in July 2025, obtained its observations on November 18.<br></p>.Bombay Shaving Company raises Rs 136 crore; eyes IPO.<p>Amagi was founded in 2008 by its promoters, MD & CEO Baskar Subramanian, CTO Srividhya Srinivasan, and President—Global Business Arunachalam Srinivasan Karapattu. It is backed by leading venture capital firms, including Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest.<br><br>Amagi is the AI-enabled cloud platform in the video category of the Media & Entertainment (M&E industry), serving as the ‘industry cloud’ for the sector. It works with more than 45% of the top 50 listed media and entertainment companies by revenue.<br><br>On the financial front, Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in FY25, recording a compound annual growth rate of 30.70% from FY2023 to FY2025.<br><br>The company, in consultation with the BRLMs, may consider a Pre-IPO Placement aggregating up to Rs 204 crore, before filing the Red Herring Prospectus with the ROC.<br><br>Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Avendus Capital Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to</p>