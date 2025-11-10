<p>Mumbai: Even as Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> came under fire from the opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maha-vikas-aghadi">Maha Vikas Aghadi</a> for the land deal involving his son Parth Pawar, the Congress has alleged that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> leader and state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has acquired a four-acre land parcel in Thane district for around Rs four crore as against the market value of Rs 100 crore. </p><p>Sarnaik, an MLA from Ovala-Majiwada, is considered close to Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>, who is the Shiv Sena chief leader. </p><p>The land question is located in the Mira-Bhayander suburbs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> district neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p>.Parth Pawar land row: Tehsildar issued 'illegal' eviction notice to Botanical Survey of India.<p>“Can a minister of the government or for that matter a deputy chief minister or chief minister purchase a reserved land of the government,” Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiewar said on Monday. </p><p>According to him, the land parcel was acquired under the name of Pratap Sarnaik International School. </p><p>“There was a reservation on that land…the process was completed in one to one-and-a-half months. The land was given to him for around Rs 4.78 crore….the value of the land is around Rs 100 crore plus…can such a transaction happen,” said Wadettiwar and asked for a probe into the issue. </p><p>"Can a minister procure such land for his own educational institute? If this is permissible, then let this be Maharashtra,” said Wadettiwar, an ex minister and former two-time Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly.</p>.Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM Modi over land scam row involving Ajit Pawar's son.<p>Sarnaik, however, denied the charges. </p><p>"I expect him to provide documents substantiating his allegations against me. I am also wondering where the said land is and how it is linked to me? It is true that as a minister we face allegations frequently," he said.</p>