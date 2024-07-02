Congress' Chavan seeks extension of cut-off date for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme's registration

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday demanded that the cut-off date for registration of names for the Maharashtra government's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a financial assistance scheme for eligible women, be extended beyond July 15.

Chavan raised the issue in the legislative assembly, saying there has been a stampede-like situation in many parts of the state because women are crowding the registration centres.

The former chief minister also demanded that unmarried women and those above 60 years of age should not be excluded from the eligibility criteria.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai said consultations will be held with the chief minister and deputy chief ministers for the streamlining of the scheme so that women do not have to face any hardships.