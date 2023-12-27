Congress' mega rally in Nagpur to 'restore democracy': Maharashtra LoP Wadettiwar

Nagpur: The mega rally on Congress foundation day in Nagpur is set to be the focal point for rescuing the country from dictatorship and restoring it to the path of democracy and constitutional norms, according to Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

A veteran Congressman and former minister, Wadettiwar, who hails from the Vidarbha region, emphasised that significant efforts have been invested in planning the rally.

“We will ensure that the hammer of dictatorship is destroyed,” Wadettiwar declared, emphasising the significant role Nagpur and the Vidarbha region have played in the freedom struggle and the history of the Congress party.