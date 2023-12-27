Congress' mega rally in Nagpur to 'restore democracy': Maharashtra LoP Wadettiwar

Nagpur: The mega rally on Congress foundation day in Nagpur is set to be the focal point for rescuing the country from dictatorship and restoring it to the path of democracy and constitutional norms, according to Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
A veteran Congressman and former minister, Wadettiwar, who hails from the Vidarbha region, emphasised that significant efforts have been invested in planning the rally.
“We will ensure that the hammer of dictatorship is destroyed,” Wadettiwar declared, emphasising the significant role Nagpur and the Vidarbha region have played in the freedom struggle and the history of the Congress party.
“Following the results of the just-concluded Assembly elections, there is a sense of disappointment among party workers… this rally is going to recharge the workers,” Wadettiwar told DH on Wednesday.
He added that a large number of people from the neighbouring states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana would be joining in for the grand meeting.
“In the last nine to 10 years, we have seen rampant misuse of central agencies against political opponents,” he said, adding that the BJP would not succeed in "suppressing the voice of the people".