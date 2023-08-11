Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress, NCP welcome interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 14:01 IST

Follow Us

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto thanked the apex court for granting interim bail for two months to the politician, saying the 64-year-old former minister can avail medical treatment for his multiple health issues during this period.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress also welcomed the bail granted to Malik, who is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.

The NCP leader had moved the SC against the Bombay High Court's July 13 order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case.

He had sought relief from the HC, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. The MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai also sought bail on merit.

The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 August 2023, 14:01 IST)
CongressMaharashtraSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateNCPIndia PoliticsNawab Malik

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT