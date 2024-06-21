Congress says corruption reason for cracks on Atal Setu bridge within months of inauguration, Fadnavis hits back

Mumbai: Within months of its inauguration, cracks have surfaced on the approach ramp of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - which has been named Atal Setu at the Navi Mumbai end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Setu in January in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The cracks were pointed out by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.

The cracks were detected at three locations on the Ramp No 5, which carries the traffic on the Atal Setu from the Mumbai side.