Congress says corruption reason for cracks on Atal Setu bridge within months of inauguration, Fadnavis hits back

Mumbai: Within months of its inauguration, cracks have surfaced on the approach ramp of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) - which has been named Atal Setu at the Navi Mumbai end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Setu in January in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The cracks were pointed out by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.
The cracks were detected at three locations on the Ramp No 5, which carries the traffic on the Atal Setu from the Mumbai side.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority (MMRDA), however, said that this was minor.
Repair work on the approach road of Atal Setu is in progress and will be completed within 24 hours.— MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 21, 2024
The cracks on the approach road are minor and located along the edge of the road
The repairing of the approach road from Ulwe towards Mumbai direction is being done without… pic.twitter.com/24qJHiHf7Z
“There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai,” MMRDA’s Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said.
“The quality of construction is poor,” said Patole.
“The erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka was working on “40 per cent commission” but this Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra is running on “100 per cent commission”…it is very unfortunate,” said Patole.
According to him, the government has spent over Rs 18,000 crore for the MTHL and has secured loans. “This is not development but sheer corruption, and the state government is filling its own pockets while playing with the lives of the people,” he said.
Patole said that since the project is named after late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and inaugurated by Modi himself, proper pre-commissioning inspections should have been undertaken.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that neither there is any crack on Atal Setu nor there is any danger to it. "One thing is clear that the Congress wants to create a 'rift' in the society with lies and had made long-term plans," he said.
अटलसेतु पर तो कोई दरार नहीं,— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 21, 2024
ना ही अटलसेतु को कोई खतरा है.
ये तस्वीर एप्रोच रोड की हैं.
लेकिन एक बात साफ है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने झूठ के सहारे ‘दरार’ का एक लम्बा प्लान बना लिया हैं.
चुनाव में संविधान बदलने की बाते, चुनाव के बाद फोन से ईवीएम अनलॉक और अब ऐसी झूठी बातें...
देश की… https://t.co/me8ybcPQUD
The MMRDA said that during an inspection by the Operation and Maintenance team on 20 June 2024, minor cracks were found on the road surface near the edges at three locations on Ramp 5 (the ramp towards Mumbai).
"These cracks are minor and located along the edge of the road. It is important to note that these cracks are not due to any structural defects. They are minor longitudinal cracks in the asphalt pavement, which can be effectively repaired without impacting the life or performance of the pavement,” it said.
“The Package 4 contractor, M/s Strabag, has already commenced repair work, which will be completed within 24 hours. This work is being carried out without causing any disruption to traffic,” it added.