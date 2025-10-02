Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Congress tears into Sangh Parivar, accuses RSS of spreading ‘illusion’ in society

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal said the RSS had not changed in 100 years, accusing it of deceit and distorting Gandhi’s legacy.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSSangh Parivar

Follow us on :

Follow Us