Congress tears into Sangh Parivar, accuses RSS of spreading ‘illusion’ in society

<p>Mumbai: Launching a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Sangh Parivar, the Congress on Thursday accused the century-old organisation of spreading “illusion” in society.</p><p>“Even though the Sangh is 100 years old, the role of muh mein Ram, bagal mein churi still remains today,” Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal said at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.</p><p>Speaking at the culmination of the Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra from Nagpur to Wardha — led by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson — Sapkal accused the RSS of twisting Gandhi’s legacy.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM condemns release of RSS commemorative coin, says India should be rescued from 'pitiful state'.<p>“The RSS propagated that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the Partition of the country, but the truth is the country remained united because of Gandhi,” he said.</p><p>Sapkal also criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for “ignoring” Congress’ appeal. “We had urged the RSS to accept the Constitution and Gandhian thought and dissolve the Sangh… but today, on the day of Dussehra, Bhagwat did not utter a single word on it. Even after 100 years, the Sangh has not changed,” he added.</p>