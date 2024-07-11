Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar joins duty in Washim amid complaints of making 'VIP demands' & using 'fake' certificates

Mumbai: Controversial probationary IAS officer Dr Pooja Khedkar, who was transferred from Pune to Washim, has joined her duties, however, preferred to be mum on the series of allegations that she faces including her caste certificate.

Even as the Maharashtra government has taken the issue seriously, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), which trains officers for civil services, have sought reports from the state.

Dr Khedkar, who had secured an All India Rank 821 in the UPSC exams, is a 2023 batch IAS officer.

Puja got through the IAS under the OBC and PWBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) categories.