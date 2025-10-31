<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal has leveled serious charges against the ruling dispensation and alleged that the police have placed him under surveillance and a policeman even entered his bedroom.</p><p>Sapkal, a former MLA, who hails from Buldhana, stays at the Sarvodaya Ashram in Nana Chowk in Mumbai.</p><p>Sapkal also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. </p><p>“This morning, a plainclothes policeman directly entered my bedroom to conduct surveillance and questioning. This has happened for the third time. On whose orders are we being watched?” Sapkal asked.</p>.Maharashtra: Successful talks between Devendra Fadnavis-led government and farmers.<p>Speaking to reporters at Tilak Bhavan, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Mumbai, Sapkal said: “In the morning, a policeman entered my bedroom and began inspecting and questioning me — asking if I was going to hold a press conference and whether journalists had arrived. When I asked why he entered my room and on whose orders, he said it was under senior officers’ instructions and asked me to talk to them on the phone.”</p><p>Sapkal alleged that opposition leaders are being spied upon in this manner.</p><p>"Are these actions being carried out on the orders of Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis?…This is part of BJP’s tendency to monitor its opponents — first Pegasus, then phone tapping, and now they’ve reached our bedrooms. But we will not bow down to such intimidation,” he said.</p>