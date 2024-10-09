Home
Cop falls into open drain during inquest panchnama of body

PSI Mukesh Kharat was conducting spot panchnama when he lost his balance and fell 15 feet down into the open drain.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 02:16 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 02:16 IST
