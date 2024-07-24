Critically injured Chinese mariner airlifted from bulk carrier off Mumbai coast

New Delhi: A critically injured Chinese mariner has been airlifted from a bulk carrier by an Indian Navy helicopter off the coast of Mumbai, a senior naval official said on Wednesday.

The patient was transported to an air station by helicopter and subsequently shifted to a hospital for further medical management, the official said.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received a distress call on Tuesday from bulk carrier 'Zhong Shan Men' 200 nm (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai reporting heavy blood loss, due to a critical injury to a 51-year-old Chinese mariner, requesting immediate evacuation, the Navy said.