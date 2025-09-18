<p>Mumbai: Known for his sense of humour, veteran politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> said that he has not hung up his boots and has no moral right to advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retire from active politics. </p><p>The 75-retirement-age has become a political debate as RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat turned 75 on 11 September, while Modi turned 75 on 17 September. </p><p>“Even after 75, I did not stop. I am currently 85… and I am still working. So I cannot tell Narendra Modi to stop after 75. I have no moral right to say so,” said Pawar, the NCP (SP) supremo, a four-time Maharashtra chief minister and three-time union minister. </p>.Sharad Pawar distances himself from Manoj Jarange's movement .<p>Pawar’s statement came amid the Congress leadership targeting Bhagwat and Modi on the grounds that the BJP made former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and former union minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, both former BJP presidents, to retire after 75.</p><p>Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Pawar said: “Some people (Dr Bhagwat) have clarified that he (or RSS) never said nor discussed this thing. Why should we insist on them? They say that they haven't said it, but we know you published it, we read it. It's okay now.”</p><p>Pawar pointed out that when he turned 75, he had invited Modi for the function. “He didn't say anything political; why should I make a political statement on his 75th birthday? Instead, I wished him well for whatever good he wants to do for the country,” said Pawar, who enjoys good personal relations with the prime minister. </p>