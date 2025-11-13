Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Dalit Mahasangh chief murdered in Maharashtra's Sangli home; eight booked

A group of men armed with knives, iron rods, and sticks started hurling abuses at Mohite after guests left the spot and arrangements were being wrapped up.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 01:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 01:38 IST
India NewsmurderDalitArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us