Delhi Red Fort blast: DNA test confirms Dr Umar Nabi was driving i20 that exploded

<p>Dr Umar Nabi drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort, reports said on Thursday citing DNA test results of the samples collected from the blast site. </p><p>A high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car drove by Umar outside Delhi's Red Fort area on November 10, 2025 that killed 12 and injured 20 others.</p>.<p>"The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," <em>PTI</em> reports citing a source. The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination and reportedly the samples matched with Umar's bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing that were at the blast site. </p><p>Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was working as a senior doctor at the Al Falah University in Faridabad.</p><p>The blast near the Red Fort took place hours after police busted a terror module and made several arrest, including three doctors. Around 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and sulphur were seized in a police bust spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>According to a <em>PTI</em> report police FIR describes the incident as a "bomb blast," while forensic experts are now analysing whether the materials recovered from recent seizures match the chemical signature of the Red Fort explosion.</p><p>The government on Wednesday termed the blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident".</p>