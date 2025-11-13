Menu
Delhi Red Fort blast: DNA test confirms Dr Umar Nabi was driving i20 that exploded

The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent for examination and reportedly the samples matched with Umar's bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing that were at the blast site.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 03:15 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 03:15 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortTerror attackblastDNA analysis

