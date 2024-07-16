'Darshan' with Kardashians: Kim, Khloe serve food to underprivileged kids at ISKCON temple in Mumbai

Celebrities Kim and Khloe Kardashian were seen serving food to underprivileged children in Mumbai's ISKCON temple on Tuesday, in images shared on Khloe's Instagram story.
The two were in India to attend the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Kim and Khloe who are filming for their reality television show The Kardashians, visited the temple in Juhu sporting vibrant dupattas and interacted warmly with the children at the venue.
The two were also seen engaging in a conversation with Jay Shetty, the British life coach and an ISKCON follower.
Kim, on Monday, shared snapshots of the grand Ambani wedding on her Instagram profile where she could be seen posing against stunning backdrops.
Among the photos Kim shared was one with Isha Ambani and another with the newlyweds. A selfie of Kim with Aishwarya Bachchan also garnered a lot of attention.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and American media personality Kim Kardashian during the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai.
Kim and Khloe had arrived in India on Friday early morning and then chronicled their stay here - which included a rickshaw ride through the bustling roads of the Maximum City.
The grand wedding ceremony saw top politicians like Narendra Modi in attendance, along with a bevy of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Numerous notable business figures like Mark Zuckerberg were also present.
Published 16 July 2024, 09:52 IST