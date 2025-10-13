<p>A man on reddit expressed how he learned the hard way that not all “spontaneous plans” end well after losing Rs 10,000 in a suspected bar scam in Thane, Maharashtra, following a date arranged through Aisle, a popular dating app.</p><p>He had met the woman and after a few friendly exchanges, they decided to meet near Upvan Lake. When she arrived, she suggested a nearby place, Paablo Bar and Lounge. Wanting to keep the evening going, he agreed.</p><p>Inside, the ambience was odd, a big hall, blaring music, and hardly any people. “That should’ve been the first red flag,” he later admitted. The woman, seemingly at ease, ordered Blue Label whiskey, without specifying the quantity. The drinks kept coming, and by the end, she had finished four.</p><p>When the waiter presented the bill, the total stood at an eye-watering Rs 24,000, cherry on top was an added Rs 2,000 as “service charges.” He realised the bar had served 60 ml pours of Blue Label for each order. “I noticed other tables being served the same Red Bull with their drinks — a clear sign they’d been through the same trick,” he said.</p>.<p>With multiple waiters hovering nearby and the atmosphere turning tense, he chose not to argue. “They didn’t seem like people you’d want to mess with,” he said. He ended up paying Rs 10,000 and quickly decided to leave.</p><p>The woman, meanwhile, claimed she was “scared” and left in an auto, distancing herself from the situation.</p><p>The bill, issued under the name Paablo Bar and Lounge, served as confirmation of what he already suspected, the date had been a setup.</p><p>Incidents like these have become increasingly common in metropolitan areas, especially involving dating apps, where victims are coaxed into unfamiliar venues that overcharge and intimidate customers into paying inflated bills.</p><p>“I should’ve checked the place and the menu first,” he said. “Lesson learned — never let weekend plans cloud your judgment.”</p><p>The man hopes sharing his experience will help others avoid falling prey to similar scams and maybe think twice before mixing romance with an unfamiliar bar.</p>