Deputy CM Ajit Pawar participates in tribal community’s traditional dance in Maharashtra's Akole during Jan Sanman Yatra

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra#:~:text=Also%20Check%20out%20Local%20Maharashtra%20News%20Updates,%20Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a>’s Jan Sanman Yatra on Sunday reached Akole assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, previously called Ahmednagar. </p><p>Pawar inaugurated various development works in the Akole Assembly Constituency.</p><p> Akole MLA Dr Kiran Lahamate was also present at the occasion. </p><p>He also offered respects to Krantiveer Raghoji Bhangre and Bhagvan Birsa Munda as well as paid obeisance to Mata Kalsubai, Bhagvan Agastya Rishi, and Bhagvan Amruteshwar.</p>.Low vote transfer from Ajit Pawar's NCP resulted in BJP's poor showing in LS polls, says Fadnavis.<p>Ahead of the assembly elections, Pawar was seen trying to engage with the tribal community. </p><p>Today, during his statewide Jan Sanman Yatra, he participated in the community’s traditional dance. </p><p>Expressing his empathy towards the community, he said, “I feel saddened by the protests led by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. I understand the sorrow of the Adivasi community, and we will address their concerns.” </p><p>He also addressed a massive gathering of women at Akole Bazar Tal.</p><p>Talking about the government’s flagship scheme Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, he said the government will provide the installment of the next two months that is for October-November within eight days. </p>