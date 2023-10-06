Develop railway network in Naxal areas: Maharashtra CM Shinde

At the high-level review meeting aimed at eradication of Naxalism in New Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday emphasised the need to expand railway networks in the Maoist insurgency-affected border areas of Maharashtra, Telangana. and Chhattisgarh.

"If the railway network is developed in the border areas of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, it will be very beneficial for development. If the railway network from Mancherial in Telangana to Sironcha and then from Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh to Jagdalpur, and similarly, from Aheri to Shirpur (Kagaznagar) is developed, it will benefit the Surjagad iron project and overall development,” Shinde said at the meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state Home Minister, stated that injured police personnel in Naxal operations need immediate medical attention.

"However, due to DGCA rules, night landings are not permitted. Like the military, we should be allowed to land helicopters at night during operations and rescue missions,” he urged the Centre.