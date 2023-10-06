Develop railway network in Naxal areas: Maharashtra CM Shinde

At the high-level review meeting aimed at eradication of Naxalism in New Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday emphasised the need to expand railway networks in the Maoist insurgency-affected border areas of Maharashtra, Telangana. and Chhattisgarh.
"If the railway network is developed in the border areas of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, it will be very beneficial for development. If the railway network from Mancherial in Telangana to Sironcha and then from Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh to Jagdalpur, and similarly, from Aheri to Shirpur (Kagaznagar) is developed, it will benefit the Surjagad iron project and overall development,” Shinde said at the meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state Home Minister, stated that injured police personnel in Naxal operations need immediate medical attention.
"However, due to DGCA rules, night landings are not permitted. Like the military, we should be allowed to land helicopters at night during operations and rescue missions,” he urged the Centre.
On the infrastructure development, Shinde said in the Naxal-affected areas, 46 roads and 108 bridges are being constructed with an expenditure of Rs 883 crores.
“The total length of these roads is approximately 620 km. In the last year, 30 new roads with a length of 415 km were constructed. Of the remaining 16 roads, eight will be completed by the end of this year, and the remaining 8 by March of the next year. Out of 108 bridges, 90 have been completed, 10 will be completed by the end of the year, and the remaining 8 by March 2024. Work on four bridges connecting Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra across the Indravati river will start soon with an expenditure of 91 crore,” he said.
To promote development, there needs to be a link between police action and development against Naxalites. “As the guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, I emphasized basic facilities along with action against Naxalites, which increased employment. Many steps have been taken to boost agriculture and industry,” he said, adding that efforts are being made to bring the general public, farmers, women, and youth into the mainstream.
For enhancing mobile connectivity, work on 66 out of 88 towers has started, and 32 towers have been initiated. Under the BSNL 4G project, work on 73 out of 405 towers in Naxal-affected districts is in progress, and 15 towers have been initiated. “All land acquisition processes for all towers are complete. Under the Aspirational Districts programme, 36 out of 350 towers in three districts have been operationalized, and land acquisition has been completed for 90% of the cases,” he said.