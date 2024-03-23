JOIN US
maharashtra

Dilip Walse Patil to head NCP’s Lok Sabha manifesto committee

NCP treasurer and general secretary Shivajirao Garje will be the convenor of the 18-member committee.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 10:07 IST

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has formed a manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil as its chairman.

NCP treasurer and general secretary Shivajirao Garje will be the convenor of the 18-member committee, the party said here in a media release.

The manifesto committee includes Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Deputy Speaker Narhari Jhirwal, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, and former ministers Rajendra Shingane and Baba Siddiqui, who recently switched over from the Congress.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split last year after Ajit Pawar and a group of legislators joined the Maharashtra government under the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which elects 48 MPs, will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20.

(Published 23 March 2024, 10:07 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNCPAjit PawarDilip Walse PatilLok Sabha Elections 2024

