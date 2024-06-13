Doctor who swapped teen's blood sample in Pune Porsche crash ran 'cleaning' racket: Report

The Pune Porsche accident where an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old hit and killed two techies has thrown up a new twist. The doctor who helped in switching the accused's blood samples appears to have provided the same 'service' to numerous people through a broker network, NDTV reported citing police sources.

Dr Ajay Tawade, head of Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medical Department, has been arrested in this case and is currently in judicial custody. He happens to be one of the doctors who allegedly switched the minor's blood samples with his mother's to ensure that alcohol would not show up in the test report.

The publication, citing sources in the Pune Crime Branch, told the publication that the probe has revealed that this was not Dr Tawade's first stint. In other high-profile cases involving drunk drivers running over and killing others, the doctor's brokers who are spread across Pune and four other Western Maharashtra districts would contact the families and offer to swap the blood samples with clean ones so the accused could get off on a milder charge.