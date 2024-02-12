Move to quit Congress a personal decision, haven't decided on joining BJP: Ashok Chavan

After resigning from the Congress, veteran leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the decision to quit the party was a personal one and he did not want to ascribe any reason to it.

Chavan also said that he had not yet taken the decision join BJP and he will be taking a call on his future political course in a day or two.

The resignation comes as a major blow to the Congress after the exit of Milind Deora, who had joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Baba Siddique, who had entered Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

More to follow...