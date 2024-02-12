JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Move to quit Congress a personal decision, haven't decided on joining BJP: Ashok Chavan

More to follow...
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us

After resigning from the Congress, veteran leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that the decision to quit the party was a personal one and he did not want to ascribe any reason to it.

Chavan also said that he had not yet taken the decision join BJP and he will be taking a call on his future political course in a day or two.

The resignation comes as a major blow to the Congress after the exit of Milind Deora, who had joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Baba Siddique, who had entered Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 09:50 IST)
India NewsCongressMaharashtraAshok Chavan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT