JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

DRI busts drug unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 160 cr

The raid is follow-up action in a probe that began after the DRI's Pune unit and Ahmedbad Crime Branch from neighbouring Gujarat raided a factory on October 20 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and had seized mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine worth Rs 250 crore in the illicit market.
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 17:20 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has busted a drug manufacturing factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra and seized 107 litres of liquid mephedrone worth Rs 160 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Search of two premises of a firm called Apex Medichem Private Limited on Saturday led to the seizures, he said.

The raid is follow-up action in a probe that began after the DRI's Pune unit and Ahmedbad Crime Branch from neighbouring Gujarat raided a factory on October 20 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and had seized mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine worth Rs 250 crore in the illicit market.

"The operation by DRI puts the spotlight on increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of these drugs. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of narcotics in the country. Further investigation in the case under NDPS Act provisions is underway," the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 October 2023, 17:20 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimedrug bust

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT