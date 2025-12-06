<p>Nanded: A video showing a teacher at a government school, apparently drunk, dancing in classroom and abusing students went viral on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at the Zilla Parishad school in Shekapur village in Mahur tehsil, local sources said.</p>.<p>The video is said to have been recorded on Friday by some villagers.</p>.Delhi shocker: Drunk teacher hurls abuses, snatches food & refuses to pay delivery agent in Narela.<p>It showed the male teacher charging towards frightened students, making strange gestures and dancing erratically.</p>.<p>Local residents demanded immediate suspension of the teacher.</p>.<p>No official of the education department could be contacted for comment despite several attempts. </p>