Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

EC tied to BJP's leash, election body must act against Rahul Narvekar: Harshvardhan Sapkal

“The Election Commission is tied to the BJP’s leash,” he said.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 January 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us