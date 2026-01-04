EC tied to BJP's leash, election body must act against Rahul Narvekar: Harshvardhan Sapkal

<p>Mumbai: The Congress on Sunday reiterated the demand for the Election Commission to act against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar who has been accused of violating the model code of conduct, interfering in nomination process and tampering with CCTV footage linked to the exercise.</p><p>“The conduct of Narvekar, involving misuse of his office, is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct. CCTV footage related to this incident has been destroyed. This shows that the Election Commission is not acting honestly,” Maharashtra Congress president Rahul Narwekar said. </p><p>According to him, the Election Commission should have registered an offence by now—if not keeping the will of the people in mind, then at least its own conscience</p><p>“The Election Commission is tied to the BJP’s leash,” he said.</p>.Harshvardhan Sapkal leads Samvidhan Satyagraha against Sangh Parivar's 'hatred politics'.<p>Sapkal, who is a former MLA, said that constitutional authorities such as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and the Governor are expected to maintain a non-political stance, as they hold extremely important constitutional positions. </p><p>“However, Narvekar’s behaviour is disgraceful and amounts to misuse of his office. Narvekar has begun to consider himself bigger than the Constitution,” Sapkal alleged. </p>