EC allows Shiv Sena (UBT) to accept donations from public

ECI in its communication on Thursday (July 18) has authorized the party to ‘accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company’ in compliance under Section 29 B and Section 29C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which governs the contribution to all political parties.

The ECI earlier had allowed the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar to accept donations keeping in mind the forthcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from PTI)