ED attaches Raj Kundra's properties worth Rs 97.79 cr under PMLA

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to actor-model and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty and her husband Ripu Sudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra.

The action was taken under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu in Mumbai presently in the name of Shilpa Shetty, residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra.

The ED regional office in Mumbai confirmed the development.