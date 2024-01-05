ED raids Baramati Agro owned by Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit for money laundering

Rohit Pawar, 38, is the CEO of Baramati Agro. He is also the NCP MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed seat in Ahmednagar district.

It may be mentioned that, Rohit Pawar chose to remain with the NCP chief and his daughter, Supriya Sule, who is the NCP Working President when his uncle Ajit Pawar walked out with a large chunk of MLAs to join the NDA camp and become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

There were no official reactions from Rohit Pawar or Baramati Agro management team.

According to reports, Rohit is out of the country.

However, he put out a message on the social media platform X.

“This is the face of the progressive thoughts of self-respecting Maharashtra... who have preserved and worked for generations for Maharashtra Dharma ... The land of Maharashtra has a long history of struggle as the great leaders also taught us to struggle against injustice. Therefore, as a Marathi person, everyone has to be prepared for the struggle to preserve and preserve the Maharashtrian ethos,” he posted on X.