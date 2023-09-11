Eknath Shinde calls all-party meeting at 7:30 pm to discuss Maratha quota

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has called for an all-party meeting today at 7:30 pm today with an agenda of discussing the ongoing Maratha reservation issue.
Addressing a rally in Kolhapur on Sunday Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had said that several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help.
"While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue," Ajit Pawar added.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike for the last 13 days demanding Kunbi status, which effectively means OBC quota, for all Marathas.
The rounds of talks between the state government and Jarange have remained inconclusive so far.
(With DHNS inputs)