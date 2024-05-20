Bharat Sevashram's Kartik Maharaj sends legal notice to Mamata over remarks about organisation

Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, also known as Kartik Maharaj, while confirming that he had served a legal notice to Banerjee told PTI, "If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had defamed me personally, I would not have been concerned. As a spiritual leader, we are not affected by personal criticism as we are here to serve the people. However, she defamed the organisation, which is unacceptable."

Sangha national secretary Swami Biswatmananda Maharaj, however, claimed he was unaware of the issue.