india maharashtra

Elderly man found hanging, wife lying dead next to him in Mumbai flat

A foul smell emanated from their flat at the Anubhuti Society on Sunday following which their neighbours alerted police.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 05:37 IST
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 05:37 IST

Mumbai: A 61-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging himself while his 57-year-old wife was found lying dead next to him in their flat in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

A foul smell emanated from their flat at the Anubhuti Society at Arya Chanakyanagar in Kandivali on Sunday following which their neighbours alerted police.

The police reached the spot and broke the door of the flat.

They found Pramod Vasudev Chonkar hanging from a ceiling fan with a nylon rope and his wife Arpita Pramod Chonkar lying dead next to him, the official from Samta Nagar police station said.

The bodies had decomposed, he said, adding the couple did not have children.

A note was found at the spot in which the man mentioned they were mentally depressed and that they were taking the step on their own wish, and no one should be held responsible for it, the official said.

Based on preliminary information, the police registered an accidental death report and an investigation was underway, he said.

Published 20 May 2024, 05:37 IST
India NewsMumbaiCrime

